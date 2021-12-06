BBC Eastenders star Maisie Smith has warned fans of the long-running soap will be “shocked” by her character’s exit.

The BBC confirmed the 20-year-old actress who plays Tiffany Butcher would be leaving the soap earlier this year to focus on other projects a year after a successful stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

In October, the BBC announced the actress who plays Tiffany Butcher had filmed her final scenes on Eastenders.

Tiffany will have a dramatic final few months, with the breakdown of her relationship with husband Keegan and the return of her brother Liam.

At the time she said: “It’s time to say farewell to Tiff!

“I’ve grown up on EastEnders since 2008 and have learnt from the best over the past 13 years.

Maisie Smith has played Tiffany Butcher for 13 years. (PA)

Tiffany’s departure from Albert Square has been kept firmly under wraps although Maisie appeared on Monday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain to discuss her exit and teased shocking scenes.

Maisie Smith teases details of Eastenders exit

Speaking to Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid on ITV’s flagship breakfast show, Maisie said: “I think it’s going to be quite a shock, I haven’t even told my family how it happens so it should be a good shock.”

Susanna, eager to tease more details about the characters exit asked if the character would be gone for good.

Maisie replied: “Listen, you never really leave EastEnders, they always manage to find a way to come back. They always bring people back from the dead.

“Even if I did (die), they’d bring me back at some point,” she joked.

Maisie Smith opens up about her battle with anxiety

EastEnders star @maisie_smith_ has designed one of our #1MillionMinute listening benches which encourages people to talk.



She talks to @susannareid100 and @MartinSLewis about the importance of speaking out about mental health. pic.twitter.com/4QS43qpK11 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 6, 2021

Earlier on in the interview, Maisie opened up about her battle with anxiety and explained the reason she is supporting GMB’s 1 Million Minutes campaign designed to encourage people to speak about their mental health.

She said: “Growing up in the limelight as a teenager, you’re very judgemental of yourself, so when you do see comments of other people judging you, it can add to the strain of the things you’re already going through.”

“I think people do think I’m confident because I just cover my nerves with a big smile, and that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life, really.”

