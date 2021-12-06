A DOUBLE rapist was branded “extremely stupid” by a judge after he breached sex offender register requirements for the second time in a year.

Newport Crown Court heard how Carl Paul was caught at a girlfriend’s home by police when they went there over an unrelated matter.

The 49-year-old, from Caerphilly, was supposed to let the authorities know he was staying at the address in Treforest.

Meirion Davies, prosecuting, said Paul has to register as a sex offender for life after being jailed for rape in 1990 and again in 2011.

The defendant was found at the home of a “mature woman” at 3.30am on September 7.

Mr Davies told the court: “He was found in an upstairs bedroom.

“The defendant said he had been at the address because he was self-isolating because of Covid and had stayed there only one night.

“Police investigations showed he stayed there more than 20 occasions.”

Paul, of Dickens Court, Graig-y-Rhacca, pleaded guilty to breaching sex offender register notification requirements and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He had breached sex offender register notification requirements last year and was handed a six-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months on November 19, 2020.

Claire Pickthall, representing Paul said in mitigation, how her client had made a “wrong decision”.

She told the judge: “There was nobody vulnerable at the address.

“The woman knew he was a sex offender.”

Paul and the woman are no longer in a relationship and Miss Pickthall added how the defendant looked after his parents.

Recorder Greg Bull QC told Paul: “You are extremely stupid.

“Most judges would send you to prison today.

“I have decided to give you a last chance in the hope you will take it up.”

The defendant was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am for 365 days.

Paul was ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.