A DOUBLE rapist was branded “extremely stupid” by a judge after he breached sex offender register requirements for the second time in a year.
Newport Crown Court heard how Carl Paul was caught at a girlfriend’s home by police when they went there over an unrelated matter.
The 49-year-old, from Caerphilly, was supposed to let the authorities know he was staying at the address in Treforest.
Meirion Davies, prosecuting, said Paul has to register as a sex offender for life after being jailed for rape in 1990 and again in 2011.
The defendant was found at the home of a “mature woman” at 3.30am on September 7.
Mr Davies told the court: “He was found in an upstairs bedroom.
“The defendant said he had been at the address because he was self-isolating because of Covid and had stayed there only one night.
“Police investigations showed he stayed there more than 20 occasions.”
Paul, of Dickens Court, Graig-y-Rhacca, pleaded guilty to breaching sex offender register notification requirements and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.
He had breached sex offender register notification requirements last year and was handed a six-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months on November 19, 2020.
Claire Pickthall, representing Paul said in mitigation, how her client had made a “wrong decision”.
She told the judge: “There was nobody vulnerable at the address.
“The woman knew he was a sex offender.”
Paul and the woman are no longer in a relationship and Miss Pickthall added how the defendant looked after his parents.
Recorder Greg Bull QC told Paul: “You are extremely stupid.
“Most judges would send you to prison today.
“I have decided to give you a last chance in the hope you will take it up.”
The defendant was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
He was also made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am for 365 days.
Paul was ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.
