NONE of the six new deaths in Wales related to Covid-19 have been recorded in Gwent’ in the latest Public Health Wales statistics.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area stands at 1,110 and Wales’ total rises to 6,439 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 4,405 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 729 were in the Gwent region. 208 of these were in Caerphilly, 186 in Newport, 118 in Torfaen, 135 in Monmouthshire and 82 in Blaenau Gwent.
Blaenau Gwent records the third lowest number of new cases in Wales.
MORE NEWS:
- Omicron cases jump 50 per cent in the UK as variant's spread accelerates
- Full list of Covid travel changes for holidaymakers from tomorrow
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Anglesey - 226
- Blaenau Gwent - 82
- Bridgend - 252
- Caerphilly - 208
- Cardiff - 344
- Carmarthenshire - 207
- Ceredigion - 75
- Conwy - 165
- Denbighshire - 154
- Flintshire - 187
- Gwynedd - 317
- Merthyr Tydfil - 56
- Monmouthshire - 135
- Neath Port Talbot - 143
- Newport - 186
- Pembrokeshire - 190
- Powys - 180
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 236
- Swansea - 314
- Torfaen - 118
- Vale of Glamorgan - 198
- Wrexham - 266
- Unknown location - 23
- Resident outside Wales – 143
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.