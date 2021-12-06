DAME Arlene Phillips has shared details of where the I’m A Celebrity campmates were held when they were evacuated from camp during Storm Arwen.

The details come as as the UK braces itself for Storm Barra.

Celebrities on this year’s show were evacuated from the camp as the show was off air for days as producers dealt with damage caused by last week's storm.

Three live shows were cancelled last weekend as Ant & Dec provided updates from their social media accounts.

Now, 78-year-old Phillips, the oldest-ever contestant on the show has revealed what happened to celebrities when they were away from camp.

Following her exit from the show, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge appeared on Monday morning’s instalment of Good Morning Britain.

She recalled how celebrities were not allowed access to phones, news reports or contact with their family during their time away from camp.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain she recalled how celebrities were taken into isolation.

She said: “We definitely didn’t get our phones back. I wish. The only thing we had to watch was Netflix. No news, no family contact, nothing.

“We spent a day in the castle. We didn’t know where we were going to go, what was going to happen. And then we were taken into isolation.

“We all had separate houses and there was some food waiting for us. We were totally isolated.”

She added: “It was very strange because you are out of the castle but you are still in isolation.

“For me it was great because I managed to get delivered my Josh Wood (hair dye) and I could do my roots. That was the biggest thrill of a lifetime, to go back without my roots showing. It was a good thing for me.

“And then we went back into the castle we just immediately got on with the job in hand, getting everything prepared. It was cold, we had to make the fire, get on with it.”

Dame Arlene was booted out of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on Sunday night after receiving the fewest public votes.

