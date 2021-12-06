The countdown to Christmas has begun and it's time to get those stocking fillers sorted.

We've got all the best gifts for men, women and kids to fill up the stocking on the fireplace.

We have brought together a list of some favourite brands including M&S, The Works and Prezzybox, meaning there is something for everyone.

We've got everything from games to books and winter warmers in our stocking filler round-up.

Stocking fillers for £20 or less

The Works

The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman

The sequel to Richard Osman's record-breaking, million-copy bestselling Thursday Murder Club is on sale at The Works for just £9.

The Man Who Died Twice is the second book in the hit series and is the perfect stocking filler gift.

Buy from The Works here.

Extendable Body Massager

This body massager has seven rotating spinners that put pressure in a number of different places as you move it across your body, perfect for those areas you can't reach.

At just £2 this is a real bargain!

Buy from The Works here.

Disney: Frozen Colouring Book

This colouring book has over 100 images with patterns to colour in for £6.

Featuring all your favourite Frozen characters, explore your creative side with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf!

Buy from The Works here.

Star Wars Year by Year

This book has everything any Star Wars fan would want to know about the epic movie franchise.

Priced at £15, it includes trivia from director George Lucas' early life through to the iconic movie stills, comic books, novels, toys, video games, and theme parks.

Buy from The Works here.

House of Fraser

Article White Three Candle Set

This candle set comes with three different scents and glass pots, perfect for your home around Christmas and New Year.

Reduced to £19 this is a bargain and perfect for a stocking gift.

Buy from House of Fraser here.

Aroma Home Luxury Faux Fur Hot Water Bottle And Eye Mask Set

This is great for keeping warm and cosy in the cold, winter months.

Complete with a faux fur cover and silky satin eye mask, it also comes in beautiful packaging for just £19.95.

Buy from House of Fraser here.

Calvin Klein 4 Piece Sock Gift Set

Originally £24, this sock set is now only £17 and is available for men and women.

The stylish socks come in navy or black.

Buy from House of Fraser here.

Yes Studio Pizza Poker

Grab a slice of the action with this poker set, containing 200 poker chips and two packs of cards.

This is the perfect game for Christmas, and anything between two and 10 players can play.

Buy from House of Fraser here.

The Entertainer

Barbie Colour Reveal Confetti Drinks Bottle Set

Save £2 on this Barbie bottle, now just £9.33.

Complete with stickers and a keyring this is perfect for children to decorate their own cup.

Buy from The Entertainer here.

Friends The One With The Ball Game

The aim of the game is to keep hold of the ball as long as possible, answering questions and doing challenges without dropping the colourful ball.

If the ball drops more than 3 times, it's game over.

Buy from The Entertainer here.

M&S

Percy Pig™ Hot Water Bottle​

Keep warm with this cute pig in a blanket, perfect for any Percy Pig lover!

Buy from M&S here.

M&S All in One Eyebrow Kit

The set contains precision tweezers and pointed slant tweezers, plus a brow brush and curved scissors, all packaged in a handy reusable drum for just £7.50.

Buy from M&S here.

500 Piece Battersea Dogs Jigsaw Puzzle

Do your bit this Christmas by purchasing this cute jigsaw, with proceeds of each sale going to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

The design also includes messages such as 'Rescue is my favourite breed' and 'Be the hero your dog thinks you are'.

Buy from M&S here.

Prezzybox

Instant Air Hockey

This air hockey game fits perfectly on any smooth table, perfect for that Christmas or New Years' party.

It comes with two goals, two pushers and an air hockey puck.

Buy from Prezzybox here.

Snakes And Bladdered

The pack contains 6 shot glasses to use as counters, a four-piece glass board and dice and is suitable for 2-4 players.

Each player will be at serious risk of falling, both down the snakes and onto the floor after all the shots!

Buy from Prezzybox here.

Personalised Cadbury Heroes Christmas Tree

Build your very own cardboard tree personalised with any name of choice.

Stick the treats on the tree and enjoy!

Buy from Prezzybox here.