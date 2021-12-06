AN INQUEST has resumed into the death of a prisoner at HMP Usk.
Ian Miller was found unconscious in his cell with external injuries – believed to be self-inflicted – on September 21, 2019.
The inquest was opened that year but was hit by "a number of delays", Caroline Saunders, the senior coroner for Gwent, said today, Monday.
Mr Miller had been serving a custodial sentence at the Usk prison since March 2018 and was due to be released in October 2019.
The inquest heard that on September 20, father-of-four Mr Miller had attended a probation meeting where he was told about the conditions of his upcoming release.
The following afternoon, the alarm was sounded on B Wing, when Mr Miller's cellmate found him unconscious. Paramedics were called, but he was pronounced dead later that day.
The inquest by jury, held in Newport, is expected to last five days. Jurors will be asked to determine "whether any flaws in the way Ian was being managed in prison contributed to his death".
