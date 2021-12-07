IF YOU'RE stuck for Christmas gift ideas this year, then Virgin Experiences may have saved the day. For Christmas it has introduced a massive sale, reducing down in price a range of experiences and activities.
Perfect for the person who has everything, an experience or day out is the perfect gift. Or, a great little treat for yourself.
The sale applies to a wide range of activities, so we’ve listed some of our favourites for you to enjoy.
Virgin Experiences Christmas Sale
The View from The Shard and Three Course Meal at Marco Pierre White's London Steakhouse Co for Two: Was £170, now £111.
Wembley Stadium Tour for Two Adults: Was £44, now £35.20.
Cookery Class for Two at The Jamie Oliver Cookery School: Was £128, now £96.
Unlimited Asian Tapas and Sushi for Two at inamo: £59.95.
Spa Day with Two Treatments for Two at Bannatyne Health Clubs: Was £206, now £99.
iFly Indoor Skydiving and Assault Course for Two at The Bear Grylls Adventure: Was £104, now £50.
