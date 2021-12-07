MATCHING Christmas pyjamas are some of the most sought-after items of the festive season.

From family pyjamas to matching couples sets, there's no cosier and more stylish way to settle down in front of the TV for a Christmas movie than this.

Celebrities like Mariah Carey, Lily Collins, DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart are among those wearing matching pyjama sets with their family this Christmas.

From M&S and New Look to Boohoo and Wowcher, these are some of the best matching pyjamas for all occasions.

Best matching pyjamas for families and couples

M&S Longer Length Checked Family Pyjama Set

M&S has this classic, traditional red check pyjama set for all members of the family - right from a 0-3 romper to pyjamas for mummies or daddies.

With prices averaging out at £25, this is a really simple but cosy pyjama set with a true Christmas feel.

You can find it in sizes for women, men, babies, toddlers and children.

Boohoo matching pyjama range

Boohoo has an array of matching pyjama sets for entire families, couples or people who want matching kids and adult sized pyjama sets.

One of the most festive Christmas matching pyjamas is the Santa’s helpers family pyjama set.

It comes with Daddy Elf, Mummy Elf and Little Elf themes - and even better, it's discounted.

You can browse Boohoo's full range of matching Christmas pyjama sets for families via the website.

New Look's Christmas pudding matching pyjamas

New Look is selling this super Christmassy pyjama set for the family - featuring Christmas puddings and the sing-song words 'fa-la-la-la-la'.

The bright red pyjamas are an absolute catch and bound to boost your Instagram likes.

These pyjamas are priced between £19.79 and £29.99 with sizes for adults, girls and boys.

Personalised Family Portrait Christmas Pyjamas

Perfect for families and couples looking for special matching pyjamas, Not On The Highstreet is selling these Personalised Family Portrait Christmas Pyjamas.

Designed by Sparks and Daughters, you can add face shapes, names and characteristics to these personalised matching pyjamas.

It is available for a reasonable price of £30.

Personalised Penguin Couple Pyjamas

For £55, Not On The Highstreet is selling these adorable penguin couple pyjamas.

You can personalise the initials to make it a super sweet reminder of your Christmas celebrations together over the years.

It would make a great gift for your partner who loves sentimental presents.

Wowcher Christmas Family Pyjama Set

If you're looking to get away from traditional red pyjamas this Christmas, Wowcher is selling these funky black reindeer matching family pyjamas.

The matching set in sizes for women, men and children comes with a long sleeve top and cosy lounge pants.

You can save up to 67% and buy these matching family pyjamas from Wowcher for £9.99.