A SOUTH Wales man is appearing on national television – as the warden on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Jason Thomas, 51, from Barry, works as a set builder for films and TV and was given the role by chance while building the sets at Gwrych Castle for the latest series of the popular ITV reality show.

It is the second year the series has been held at the castle in Abergele after Covid-19 restrictions prevented a return to the usual Australian outback location.

“I build sets for films and TV and got called to come up,” said Mr Thomas, who works as a freelance set builder and regularly works on sets in London. “I was half way through building the sets when the art department came over and asked if I wanted to be a warden.”

Mr Thomas’ role involves looking after the celebrities - including locking them in cages and allow them out again during the challenges. Mr Thomas told the Barry and District News how the production is strictly adhering to Covid rules.

“I have to look after the celebs," he said. "Because of Covid and the Covid rules, the ITV production team and cast have to isolate, and I have to isolate in my caravan.

"I am responsible for going near the celebs. I have to lock them in the cages and take them out again and brush them down.

“There is a professional lady on hand to help with the animals like snakes, spiders and insects.”

“Even Ant and Dec have to stay two metres apart from the celebrities. They’re able to stand next to each other but the floor manager goes around and measures the distance between people.”

Mr Thomas said that he doesn’t usually watch the show but has been enjoying the experience.

“I don’t usually watch it, but it’s been fun and different," he said. "Ant and Dec are really funny.

“They have a script to follow for the game rules but the rest they just come out with themselves.”

Mr Thomas is hoping that once the series is over, he can head straight home and someone else will dismantle - or de-rig - the sets.

“We were going to be de-rigging everything but because I have done every night on the trot, I haven’t had a day off so I’m hoping I can go home for Christmas,” he said.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is on ITV at 9pm seven days a week.