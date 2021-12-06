A FALLEN tree is blocking the main road through the Wye Valley between Chepstow and Monmouth.
The tree has fallen into the roadway of the A466 at Redbrook.
The road has been closed and traffic is building in both directions.
The incident is between Tinmans Green and Highbury Road in the village.
