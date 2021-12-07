A SWINDON Town fan has been banned from going to football games for three years after running onto the pitch at Rodney Parade to celebrate a last-gasp winner against Newport County AFC.

Andrew Paul Thomas, 29, ran the length of the pitch to celebrate with the Swindon players after Jack Payne’s late strike at Rodney Parade on Saturday, November 20, putting the visitors 2-1 up.

Thomas was apprehended by stewards and escorted from the ground.

He appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 12, where he pleaded guilty to going on to the playing area at a football match.

More than 4,000 County fans were at the game, while Swindon had sold out their away allocation – with more than 1,000 travelling fans inside Rodney Parade.

Prosecutor Kevin Withey told the court how several fans had got onto the pitch during the game, and flares had also been thrown from the away end.

“Several supporters, including the defendant, were under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

“Towards the end of the game, Swindon scored a goal – the winning goal.

“The defendant, who was five rows back, got onto the pitch and ran the whole length of the pitch to the end where the Swindon players were celebrating.

“It was inflammatory to the supporters of Newport.”

Mr Withey noted that the defendant “accepted he shouldn’t have done that,” and had admitted that his actions were “out of order”.

The defendant, of The Bulwarks in Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire, was fined £400, and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £40 surcharge.

He was also handed a football banning order for three years.