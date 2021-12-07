A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LEE JOHN SYMONDS, 39, of Allt-Yr-Yn View, Newport, was jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted driving while disqualified on Glasllwch Crescent on November 29.

He was banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

JOE SHAUN HALE, 36, of Upper Power Street, Caerleon, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to producing 15 cannabis plants on November 24 and being in breach of a community order for driving while disqualified.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

THOMAS DOYLE, 19, of Sunny View, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Heol Adam, Gelligaer, on May 20.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOHN DEGENDORFER, 65, of Elm Court, Pantside, Newbridge, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Pant Road on October 19.

He was ordered to pay £466 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JUSTIN PARKER, 31, of Penmaen Avenue, Oakdale, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving with 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on High Street, Blackwood, on November 13.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD ANTHONY TAYLOR, 55, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted causing criminal damage to the glass pane on a front door on Commercial Street, Tredegar, on November 27.

He was ordered to pay the victim £250 in compensation.

JANE CATHERINE SILCOX, 53, of Tyn Y Waun Road, Machen, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on July 15.

She was ordered to pay £1,445 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DEON ASHLEY KAY MORGAN, 27, of King Street, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £257 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted assaulting a police officer and the theft of two bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and a towel worth £50.50 from Asda in Pill, Newport, on November 10.

THOMAS ANDREW YOUNG, 30, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted causing criminal damage to a door belonging to Newport City Homes on September 11.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

JOHN LEE EDWARDS, 46, of Rockleigh Avenue, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4049 on November 14.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KIERON COYLE, 27, of William Street, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW CUETO, aged 56, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SEBASTIAN FULLER, 39, of Windsor Close, Magor, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on the B4245 in Caldicot on May 15.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATHEW ROSS-FRANCOMBE, 42, of Cefn-Crib Road, Pantygasseg, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER STEVENS, 47, of Heol Pen Y Cae, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.