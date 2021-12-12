A CAERPHILLY borough cake business has celebrated its first year in a physical shop – with the expansion of its workforce.

Molly Curtis opened Molly’s Cupcakery opened mid-pandemic on November 28, 2020, in Pontllanfraith after five years of running the business from her home.

“I cannot believe it’s been a year,” said Ms Curtis. “It feels like it’s been five minutes since we opened the shop.”

She said that she feels it has gone quick but also attributes that to the pandemic and the ‘work, home, work, home’ life it has caused people to lead.

To celebrate the anniversary, Molly’s Cupcakery held a special event on Saturday, November 27 at the shop with tasters and giveaways throughout the day.

“It went really well,” said Ms Curtis. “We had a competition. We had samples to try and deals throughout the day.

“We still have people coming in and saying they didn’t know we were here which is crazy.”

The 25-year-old has also expanded her workforce from a one-woman shop with mum and dad as volunteer helpers to a five-person team.

“I now have four members of staff alongside me, and they are vital," she said. "I couldn’t do this without them.”

Molly Curtis (second from right) with mum and dad Ruth and Gerard Curtis, Gail Jones and Annie Rose Rees

Mum and dad Ruth and Gerard Curtis have graduated from volunteers to paid workers and the trio have been joined in the workforce by Gail Jones and Annie Rose Rees.

“It is great that mum and dad have joined," said Ms Curtis. "They helped out a lot voluntarily and when I said to dad, who was working a different job, did he want to come and work at the shop, he said yes straight away and left his job to work here.”

Mr and Mrs Curtis became full-time staff shortly after the opening of the store when Ms Curtis realised that it would take more people to make such a popular business keep going. Ms Jones joined less than a month after opening and was followed by Ms Rees in March.

Ms Curtis sais: “Annie was the first person to join the team that we didn’t know beforehand. We had an advert for a baker, and she applied for it as she’s always been a baker and wanted to work here and we felt she would be a great addition. And she is. She’s part of the family.”

Ms Curtis has ambitious plans for the future as she aims to create a postal service to allow others from further afield to enjoy her creations.

She is also hoping to honour her grandparents by expanding to create some older favourite treats that were enjoyed by her grandparents – her nan inspired her baking – and other older people in the area who have been supporting her throughout the journey.

“Not all of the older people may like the kinds of cakes I make, and I want to make sure I have something for everyone so I am looking at re-creating some of the older classics that they may enjoy,” she said.

You can find out more about Molly’s Cupcakery including opening times here: https://www.facebook.com/MollysCupCakery