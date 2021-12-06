A DOG suspected of being a banned breed has been seized by police in Risca.
Gwent Police received a call from a resident raising concerns that a dog, thought to be a Japanese Tosa, was being kept at an address in the town.
Officers visited the address on Friday, December 3, before taking the animal to dog legislation officers to determine whether the breed features on the UK's banned list.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or by messaging on social media, quoting 2100422149.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
READ MORE:
- Popular garden centre for sale for first time in 50 years
- Gwent sisters undertaking 3,000-mile Atlantic rowing challenge
- Watch: Incredible drone footage of Severn Bridge Club fire
Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: "While the work to identify the breed of dog continues, I'd like to thank the community for their ongoing support.
"We take reports like this very seriously.
"I'd like to reassure residents in Risca and the surrounding areas that, while we've not received reports of this dog acting dangerously, it's important we take these precautionary measures to determine the breed.
"If you have any concerns about this report, or believe you may have information about a potential banned or dangerous dog where you live, please speak to us.
"We'll continue to talk to the owner throughout the indentification process and investigate the animal's background."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.