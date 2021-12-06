A VARIETY of emergency services vehicles will be out and about in Hengoed tonight - but there is no cause for alarm.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have assured residents that the emergency presence will simply be a training exercise.
Crews from several stations will be running a crash training exercise in the Tir-y-Berth area of Hengoed.
Fire crews weill be joined by teams from Gwent Police and the Wales Ambulance Service.
"Do not be alarmed if you see several emergency vehicles in the area," they said in a statement.
