A DRUG dealer who was caught supplying cannabis admitted owning 127 pairs of trainers.
Stuart Lewis, 38, from Newbridge, was warned he is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to trafficking offences and possession of criminal property.
As well as having 127 pairs of trainers, the defendant was also found to have around £20,000 in cash, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Lewis, of North Road, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
The offences were committed between October 1, 2015 and October 23, 2021.
Lewis is due to be sentenced on January 21, 2022 and he was remanded in custody by the judge, Recorder IWL Jones.
The defendant was told to expect a jail sentence in the new year.
Lewis was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Marian Lewis.
