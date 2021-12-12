HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding over the past week.
The following cases are for the week from November 29 to December 6.
Andrew Preston
Preston was fined more than £50 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 30.
The 58-year-old, of Ty Wilson Farm, Llangwm, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph section of Usk Road in Pontypool.
He was fined £53 for the offence, which occurred on May 12, 2021.
He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
READ MORE:
- Popular garden centre for sale for first time in 50 years
- Police seize dog suspected of being banned breed in Risca
- Gwent sisters undertaking 3,000-mile Atlantic rowing challenge
David Thomas
Thomas was fined more than £400 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Thursday, December 2.
The 39-year-old, of Thomas Hill Close, Llanfoist, was clocked travelling at 48mph on a 30mph section of the A40 in Crickhowell.
He was fined £440 for the offence, which occurred on July 16, 2021.
He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £44.
His driving record was endorsed with five points.
He was also disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.