A THIEF who assaulted a shop worker during a crime spree will be spending Christmas behind bars.
Daniel Sheen, 33, attacked Ellie Sarney while targeting Tesco and Spar stores in Newport, the city’s magistrates’ court heard.
The defendant admitted 17 counts of shoplifting during a binge that saw him steal meat, chocolate, cheese and coffee worth hundreds of pounds.
Sheen, of East Dock Road, Newport, also pleaded guilty to assault by beating.
The offences took place between November 8 and November 26.
The defendant was jailed for 40 weeks and ordered to pay £518.81 in compensation and costs.
