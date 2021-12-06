GWENT Police have re-issued an appeal for information on a Caerphilly man who has been missing since August.

Gareth Harris, 39, was last seen in the Sengenydd area on the evening of August 24.

He was subsequently seen on CCTV, in the Nelson and Ystrad Mynach areas the following day.

Mr Harris also has contacts in the Penybryn area.

If you can help, call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2100300480, or send them a message on social media.