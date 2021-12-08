THE new RSPCA Gwent Branch will be officially opened in Cwmbran on Thursday, with shoppers getting a special one-day-only discount.

The shop opened on North Walk in Cwmbran Centre recently, but an official opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 9, with Capital FM DJs Josh Andrews and Kally Davies cutting the ribbon at 11am.

The charity has encouraged members of the public - and their dogs - to attend the official opening, as the RSPCA's Gwent Branch opens its second shop – with the other store in Chepstow.

Shop manager Adam Hewitt said: "It's been such a tough couple of years for people across Gwent - but it's been great to see our high streets picking up again in recent months, and we're delighted that our new store is taking pride of place at Cwmbran Centre.

"We're so excited by our official opening on December 9 - and can't wait for Josh and Kally, from Capital FM, to join us to kick-start the festivities. Everyone's welcome to come and join the fun - including dogs.

"There'll also be a special 10 per cent discount on all products on the day - so it's a great chance for shoppers in Cwmbran to pick up a bargain, and help Gwent Branch's local work for animals in our community at the same time.

"We're always on the lookout for people to join our team. Volunteering at our shop is a varied and rewarding role; including sorting through donations, steaming clothes, pricing and putting stock out, to merchandising - all for the benefit of local animals."

To find out more about volunteering with RSPCA Gwent, visit rspcagwent.org.uk/volunteering