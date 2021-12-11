A LOCAL archaeologist is ‘delighted’ to have published a book about paranormal activity in Glamorgan.

Karl-James Langford, of Archaeology Cymru, has launched his latest book – Ghosts of Glamorgan Part Two – which follows on from part one which he published earlier this year.

His latest work features 43 illustrated stories, with the cover (pictured left) and illustrations by Michelle Harrhy.

Mr Langford said: “I’m delight to announce my latest book: Ghosts of Glamorgan Part Two.

“The unique stories are collected and recorded from a number of individuals; most have never been told in public.

“I have met some amazing people from across Glamorgan while curating these stories.”

Stories contained within Mr Langford’s latest book include, but are not limited to:

Tales of phantom funerals at Cornelly

Monks from Penrhys hill

The ghostly estate agent at the Boys Village Gileston

A new sighting of the Grey Lady at the Duke of Wellington

The ghost of a boy running across Merthyr Mawr road

“Picking out a favourite story from the 43 published in the book, is very difficult,” Mr Langford continued.

“Although the stories from RAF St Athan link in with those memories that my granddad used to tell me.

"We see at the old airbase a flight officer in 1940s uniform being picked up in a Land Rover by a military policeman, only to totally disappear when we got out the vehicle.

“I felt the sadness being told to me about the ghost of a member of staff who had worked at a Bargoed shop. The gentleman in question had been sadly killed in a car accident; only to visit the store he had worked at as a ghost years later.

“Whether you believe in ghosts or not, some of these stories ask questions of the supernature from Barry to Llandaff, and I have included some local historical facts of those locations we visit. And the real story of the ghost at Marcross church.”