MORE than 30 craft stalls, live music and a selection of food and drink outlets will be open as part of a Christmas event in Pontypool town centre.

The event, organised by Torfaen council and the Friends of Pontypool Town, will be held across the town centre and market from 10am to 4.30pm on Saturday, December 11.

And as a special treat for children, Father Christmas himself will be making an appearance.

Nikola Masters, chairwoman of the Friends of Pontypool Town, said: “Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and in light of what we have all gone through over the past two years, we want to make this Christmas 2021 extra special.

“Working with Torfaen County Borough Council we have successfully secured grant funding through the Welsh Government Transforming Towns Business Fund.

“We have organised this event to encourage the local communities back into the town centre and provide the local economy with a much welcome boost.

“Our aim is to put lots of smiles on the faces of everyone visiting.

“This is the first in a series of events we are planning for Pontypool town centre with the next already scheduled for spring 2022.”

Cllr Jo Gauden, Torfaen council’s executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, said: “We want to use this grant to increase footfall into Pontypool town centre in Torfaen.

“Historically, Welsh towns such as Pontypool have played an important role in the day-to-day lives of so many of our local communities and hosting a Christmas event is the perfect opportunity to do just this.

“In the longer term the funding will open up new local economic opportunities and create sustainable places for people to live, work, learn and enjoy.”

For more information about the Pontypool Christmas event, visit the Friends of Pontypool Town Facebook page.