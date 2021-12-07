A DERELICT pub in Ringland, Newport, could be demolished to make way for housing.
An application to demolish the Friendship Inn has been submitted to the council by housing association Newport City Homes.
Once demolished, Newport City Homes intend to use the land for housing.
Despite no recording of bats on site, a bat survey report recommended that the demolition be undertaken between October and April, when bats are less likely to be present.
If approved by Newport City Council the demolition will go ahead on March 29, 2022.
In June this year, a fire, believed to be deliberate, broke out at the pub.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.