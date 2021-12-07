A FORMER nursery could be turned into a shop, if planning permission is granted.
A planning application has been lodged to convert the former Cozy Corner Nursery in Shingrig Road, Nelson, into a convenience store.
A design and access statement submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council said the shop's proposed opening hours are between 8am and 9pm, Monday to Saturday, and between 9am and 9pm on Sundays.
These hours were decided to avoid any issues in the residential area.
An alcohol licence for the premise has already been obtained for these hours.
The former play area, to the rear of the property, is proposed to be turned into additional car parking spaces.
The car park is accessed via Donald Street.
The proposed layout includes a new sign and the addition of a ramp at the front of the property.
The application was submitted by Atriarc Planning on behalf of a client.
A decision on the application is expected to be made by the council by January 11, 2022.
