BACK in 1988 angry mothers blocked off a Newport street in a bid to make the area safer for their children.
The mums, along with their children, formed a human roadblock across London Street and succeeded in turning back more than 30 vehicles.
The London Street families took to the street with banners to highlights the traffic dangers to the children.
The police kept a discreet watch on the protest but drivers were happy to turn round, according to mother-of-five Christ Jenkins.
In the report in the South Wales Argus at the time, Mrs Jenkins said: "We want sleeping policemen put in the road to slow the traffic right down."
The protest came after a nine-year-old girl was knocked down just a few days before and there had been 'countless' near misses, according to Mrs Jenkins.
The young girl suffered cuts and bruises in the accident.
Mrs Jenkins said it was time to acto.
"If we don't get what we want, someone's going to get killed down here. It's as simple as that, " she said.
A petition was started to strengthen the mums' case for traffic safety measures to brought to the street.
A Gwent County Council spokesman said the highways committee would look into the fears of residents.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.