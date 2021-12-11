IN EARLY December 1991 two trains heading into Wales collided in the Severn Tunnel.
The accident happened when a Sprinter train ran into the back of an Intercity 125 which was crawling through the tunnel after reports of signal problems.
A major rescue operation was launched. The accident was reported to have happened at 10.35am. Rescue trains were sent in to the tunnel from either side to bring out the casualties.
The Argus reported that more than 100 people were injured in the accident with 88 taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital ranging in age from a six-month-old baby to a 93-year-old.
Of those, 24 were admitted with injuries ranging from broken bones to spinal injuries.
After the accident an inquiry was launched into how it happened and how the rescue could have been done differently.
Click through the gallery above to see a selection of pictures from the time.
