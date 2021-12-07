IT'S a long time since anyone bought an ice cream, box of popcorn and settled back for the main feature at Torfaen's White Rose Cinema.
But the former picture house on Richmond Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, may have a completely new role after being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.
The property, which is listed for sale with a guide price of £50,000-plus, could make a come back as a gym, workshop, warehouse or a home, subject to planning.
Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "To the front of the building there are two entry points, this may allow for the building to be converted into multiple units.
"The main entry point has a roller shutter door which would allow access for a large vehicle.
"The height of the building may allow for the creation of a mezzanine level."
The building, together with 80-plus other lots, is for sale at Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts from modday today - Tuesday, December 7 - and ends from 5pm on Thursday, December 9.
