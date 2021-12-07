ROCK legends The Cure have announced a new tour set to come to the UK next year - including a date in Cardiff.
The band will perform in five locations across the UK in December 2022 and tickets go on sale later this week via Ticketmaster.
The tour kicks off in Glasgow on December 4, 2022 and will make its way around the country before ending at Wembley Area on December 11, 2022.
The band has released 13 studio albums to date and the new tour will celebrate some of their much-loved hits.
Since forming in 1976, The Cure has had 13 members in the band.
The line-up now consists of original lead singer and guitarist Robert Smith, Simon Gallup on bass, Jason Cooper playing the drums, Roger O'Donnell on the keyboard and finally Reeves Gabrels on guitar.
How can I get tickets?
Tickets go on general sale on Friday December 10 at 10am via Ticketmaster.
The Cure UK tour dates 2022
Sun 4 Dec 2022 – Glasgow Ovo Hydro
Tue 6 Dec 2022 – Leeds First Direct Arena
Wed 7 Dec 2022 – Birmingham Utilita Arena
Thu 8 Dec 2022 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Sun 11 Dec 2022 – London The SSE Arena Wembley
