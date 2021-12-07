CHRISTMAS Jumper Day is just around the corner, which means now is the time to get your festive knit sorted.

Dame Helen Mirren and actor Nicholas Hoult are among those who are backing this year's Save The Children's annual campaign, which is on Friday, December 10.

Earlier in November, celebs such as Holly Willoughby, Emma Bunton and Alex Scott already pledged their support for the campaign.

We've got all the best jumpers for men, women and kids to wear to work or school for the event from brands including Tu, Boohoo, BoohooMAN and M&S.

There are traditional festive styles with Fair Isle prints, famous jumpers such as Coca Cola and Home Alone or sequinned numbers perfect for a party.

Here are our favourite Christmas jumpers to buy this year.

Boohoo & BoohooMAN

Boohoo has lots of Christmas jumpers on offer, and we love this snowflake print with festive glitter.

Another one for Coca-Cola lovers, this jumper is now on sale and has 21 per cent off.

Home Alone fans will know the famous saying "Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal", and will be sure to like this jumper which comes in both red and green.

BoohooMAN has a sale on jumpers, such as this Up to Snow Good jumper and this hilarious Christmas turkey 'Stuffed' jumper, all priced at £12.

Up To Snow Good jumper (boohooMAN)

M&S

M&S has a huge selection of festive knitwear, and this Sequin Embellished Crew Neck Jumper will sparkle up your wardrobe.

This men's penguins jumper will get you in the festive mood, with skiing and snowboarding penguins bringing the fun factor to your outfit.

This jumper for little boys is very cute, featuring a mammoth with a knitted hat and scarf on the front.

This sequined girls jumper is perfect for a party and goes up to age 15-16 years.

TU at Sainsbury's

We love this Wallace and Gromit Cracking Christmas men's jumper, available in sizes XS - XXXL for £20.

This famous Coca Cola 'Holidays' sweatshirt is very cool and is just £18.

Tu has the perfect jumper for that Christmas party with this sparkling 'Fizz the Season' women's top, available in sizes 8 - 24.

Want something a bit more traditional? This red 'Santa's Squad' jumper has a Fair Isle pattern and matching items available for all the family.

Kids will love this Christmas Disney jumper, with Minnie, Mickey and friends on the front.

Peppa Pig fans will also love this blue jumper, available for just £12 for children aged seven to 10.

MORE NEWS: