LEAGUE Two’s October player of the month Dom Telford is in the running for the November award after scoring four goals in as many games for Newport County AFC.

Telford took his league tally for the season to 13 courtesy of strikes against Hartlepool United, Swindon Town, Crawley Town and Colchester United.

Telford, 25, misses tonight’s home clash with Sutton United with Covid-19 but will hope to get back on the scoresheet when the Exiles host Port Vale on Saturday.

Also in contention for the November award are Mansfield Town’s versatile Oli Hawkins, Forest Green Rovers defender Jordan Moore-Taylor and Swindon Town midfielder Jack Payne.

Hawkins did it all in November after being thrust into service at the heart of the Mansfield defence for the wins over Stevenage and Scunthorpe.

He then resumed his striking role at Crawley, scoring one and making another with a deliciously curled pass.

Moore-Taylor is the pivot in a Forest Green back three which conceded just one goal in the month.

Possessing the versatility to combat physicality and pace, he displayed his aerial prowess with a headed goal at Hartlepool.

Payne can be very easy on the eye when he combines running with the ball and silky passing, just as he did in Swindon’s unbeaten month.

With energy to burn, his three goals in three games were all coolly taken in the final 10 minutes of matches.

Meanwhile, Gary Bowyer (Salford City), Nigel Clough (Mansfield), Rob Edwards (Forest Green) and Matt Gray (Sutton) are all in the running for the manager of the month award.

The winners will be revealed on Friday morning.