NEWPORT County AFC get back to business in League Two tonight when high-flying new boys Sutton United head west to take on James Rowberry’s men at Rodney Parade (7.45pm).

With the weekend off, Rowberry went on a scouting mission last Saturday to watch Sutton get knocked out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Three points for County this evening could result in the hosts climbing into the play-off zone ahead of another tough test this Saturday at fifth-placed Port Vale.

While goal machine Dom Telford is unavailable today, Rowberry does have midfield duo Matty Dolan and Ed Upson at his disposal after returns from injury and suspension respectively.

And while some may see the break from action on FA Cup second round weekend as frustrating, Rowberry was glad for his side to take a step back and recharge the batteries.

“We’ve had an opportunity to have a full training week,” he said.

“It’s been nice to put more of my stamp on the team and add to what Wayne (Hatswell, assistant manager) has done.

“We all needed to rest, recover, reflect and regroup, and we’ve done that, so I haven’t been too frustrated.

“We need to focus on progression and make sure our processes match our performances and the performances match the results.

“We’ve got four big games up to and including December 26 and then a quick turnaround after that.”

As for Sutton, promoted to League Two last season as champions of the National League, their manager Matt Gray is someone Rowberry’s knows very well.

And he is also aware of the task facing the Exiles tonight.

“They’re well-organised, very purposeful in what they do, good at set plays, scored a lot of goals that way, and we need to be able to match that and their physicality,” he said.

“I know Matt. I got to him really well from when I did my LMA (League Managers Association) diploma with him, and he’s a great guy.

“I went to watch them on Saturday, and I’m glad I did that.

“We’ll have to deal with their set-play threat and delivery into the box and, more importantly, focus on what we can do and how we can impose our style on the game.”

He added: “This is my third home game and it’s a chance for me and the team to show what we’re trying to do.

“It’s a work in progress and it’s not going to happen overnight, so I’m sure they’ll be patient with me and the team in how we’re trying to approach things.”