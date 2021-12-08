A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CHLOE ROGERS, 20, of Monnow Walk, Bettws, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted assaulting a police officer by biting his finger and being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on July 2.

She was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £713 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

HOLLY JOHN, 26, of St David’s Road, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and failing to stop after an accident on Underhill Crescent on November 13.

She was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE PAUL JONES, 33, of Old Barn Way, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving with 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Lower Monk Street on November 15.

He was ordered to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN PAUL JAMES OLIVER, 28, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 44 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 98 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on New Road, Ystrad Mynach, on May 29.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

SAMANTHA LEE MOON, 37, of Withy Close, Magor, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted driving while disqualified on the B4245 on November 3.

She was ordered to pay £800 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CALLUM HODGES, 24, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

PHILLIP BAKER, 55, of Rock Villa Close, Varteg, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.