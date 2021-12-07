SHOWCASE Cinema customers will have the opportunity to hire an entire screening room to themselves for their very own private screening.
The cinema chain is offering a big screen experience like never before for movie lovers able to watch their favourite films in ultimate comfort, enjoying films on the big screens all to themselves.
Perfect for a birthday bash, hen parties or simply a day out with friends you can make the big screen your own at Showcase cinemas.
Showcase Cinema move to put customers at ease as Covid cases rise
Mark Barlow, UK general manager for Showcase Cinemas said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring private screenings to Showcase Cinemas, meaning that guests will be able to enjoy the big screen like never before.
"We understand also that some guests may still be a little nervous about sitting in a full auditorium, so this brand new offering will give that extra peace of mind.
“Whether a special occasion or just for a bit of fun, a private screen hire will see friends and family able enjoy a truly exclusive trip to the cinema.”
How much will it cost to book your own Showcase Cinema screen?
Guests will be able to take over the cinema screen and bask in complete comfort as they enjoy a movie of their choice – and of course popcorn! - with only those close to them.
Private hire costs start from £140. For more information, visit the Showcase Cinemas website.
The nearest Showcase cinemas to Gwent are:
- Heol-Yr-Odyn, Parc Nantgarw, Trefforest Industrial Estate, Cardiff
- Avonmeads, St Philips Causeway, Bristol
- Glass House, Cabot Circus, Bristol
