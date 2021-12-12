ALDI has been revealed as the cheapest supermarket for buying Christmas dinner, according to consumer group Which?

Customers can buy 10 ingredients for a festive meal for six for under £30 at four different supermarkets, according to the survey.

A basket of food including turkey, stuffing, Brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding comes in at £28.17 at Aldi.

This was 54 per cent cheaper than Waitrose, saving customers £15.35.

Asda came in at the second cheapest, with a turkey and all the trimmings costing £28.49.

Tesco was two per cent more expensive than Aldi (£28.88) and Sainsbury's was 17 percent more (£32.90).

A shopper walks through the salad aisle in a branch of Tesco (PA)

Which? retail editor Ele Clark said: “Many households will be feeling the pinch this Christmas due to pressures on the cost of living, so it’s worth knowing that you can make significant savings depending on where you buy your festive food.

“While Aldi was the cheapest supermarket in our analysis, Asda, Tesco and Lidl were hot on its heels, meaning most people are likely to live reasonably close to a store where they could pick up their turkey and other festive essentials for under £30.”

The most expensive was Ocado at £38.28 and Waitrose at £43.52 when shopping for Christmas dinner.

Waitrose was the most expensive for seven products that were compared in each basket, and Ocado was the most expensive for three.

The two shops had the same price points for items such as cranberry sauce, parsnips and Christmas pudding.

MORE NEWS:

Aldi branches in Gwent: