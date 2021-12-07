THE isolating Scarlets have forfeited their Heineken Champions Cup pool game against Bristol on Saturday because they can’t raise a side even with the offer of help from the Dragons and Ospreys.

Tournament organiser European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) has confirmed a 28-0 scoreline in Bristol’s favour and an award of five match points to the English club.

The Scarlets currently have 32 players in quarantine at a Belfast hotel after flying home last week from UK Government red-listed South Africa, where they had been due to play two United Rugby Championship fixtures.

Their 10-day quarantine ends on Friday and unlike Cardiff, who host champions Toulouse at the Arms Park on Saturday, the west Walians don’t have enough professional players to step up to the top level of club rugby.

A club statement said: “Following discussions between Scarlets management, coaches, players and medical and conditioning staff, the overwhelming feeling was that it would be a physical risk to select any of the 32 front-line squad members who are currently in quarantine in a hotel outside of Belfast.

“Since returning from South Africa, the travelling party have been in a strict 10-day quarantine, confined to their rooms with limited outdoor time a day without having been able to train as a group.

“That isolation period is due to end on Friday, December 10 – just a day before the Bristol fixture.

“At present, we have 14 fit Scarlets players training at Parc y Scarlets – seven senior players and seven development players.

“We would like to thank the Ospreys and Dragons for their offer of assistance but, unfortunately, we have been unable to put together a match-day squad that can safely take the field against the Bears.”

Thanks to all @scarlets_rugby and @BristolBears for patience over past week regarding planned upcoming @ChampionsCup game on weekend. Appreciate frustrating and a lack of comms. But there has been a lot to work through. Announcement out once agreed by all parties asap... — Simon Muderack (@swmuderack) December 7, 2021

The Bears are given a 28-0, bonus-point win for their opener with the Scarlets set to face Bordeaux-Begles in the second round of fixtures.

A statement from the organisers read: “EPCR have been informed by Scarlets that due to player welfare concerns and the club’s inability to safely field a match day squad, they are not in a position to fulfil their Heineken Champions Cup, round 1 fixture against Bristol Bears scheduled for Saturday, 11 December at Ashton Gate.”

“The fixture in Pool B is therefore cancelled with Bristol Bears awarded the match on a 28-0, five match points basis, in accordance with the tournament rules.”