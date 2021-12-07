As Storm Barra hits Gwent, several areas have been left without power.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the duration of Tuesday and into Wednesday as Storm Barra arrives from the west.

And the storm is already having an impact on homes in Gwent.

Power cut in NP25 and NP15

Western Power Distribution are reporting more than 30 homes are without power near Usk.

Properties in NP25 and NP15 are affected by the high voltage incident.

They hope to have power returned to properties in those postcodes by 1pm on Tuesday.

Power cut in NP7

Nearly 40 properties are also without power in the NP7 postcode.

WPD estimate the problem will be resolved by 1.30pm on Tuesday.

What to expect from Storm Barra

The Met Office warned that Storm Barra could lead to power cuts as heavy winds hit the UK.

Frank Saunders is a Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office. He said: “Strong winds arriving across the west through Tuesday morning, will spread inland and reach eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.

“Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. The strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.”

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Brent Walker said: “A band of rain will turn to snow across northern England and Scotland through Tuesday.

“Two to five cm of snow is expected to accumulate quite widely across the warning area, but locally this could reach ten cm, particularly in parts of the Southern Uplands and Highlands.”

He added: “Strong south-easterly winds will also lead to snow drifting in places, particularly over the highest routes, adding to poor visibilities.”