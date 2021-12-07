NEWPORT residents have been warned to report any suspicious behaviour after reports of properties being ‘tagged’ as potential targets for burglars.
Alway ward councillor Debbie Harvey said that she has had residents from the Alway, Beechwood, Somerton and Lliswerry wards get in touch reporting pegs being left on gates and chalk being marked on walls, fences and pavements outside houses.
Cllr Harvey said the latest incidents have been in the Beechwood, Somerton and Lliswerry wards.
It is thought that white pegs could indicate the property is a potential target, while coloured pegs have been used for properties with a dog, Cllr Harvey said.
She added that it had previously been an issue in the Alway ward, however, after it has been widely shared across social media, reports of properties being ‘tagged’ have slowed down.
A Gwent Police spokesman said they had not received any confirmed reports of tagging in the area, but added that it has advice for residents on keeping properties safe on the Gwent Police website.
This includes making your property more visible from the street by removing or lowering bushes, trees, or high fences or walls, and by ensuring it is properly lit – to give any potential burglars fewer places to hide.
Gwent Police also have advice on door and window security, keeping your shed or garage secure, and protecting your home from vandalism.
You can report tagging by contacting Gwent Police on their website or via direct message on social media.
