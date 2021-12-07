WALES’ two new deaths related to Covid-19 were not recorded in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area stands at 1,110 and Wales’ total rises to 6,441 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 2,107 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 413 were in the Gwent region. 128 of these were in Caerphilly, 120 in Newport, 71 in Torfaen, 57 in Monmouthshire and 37 in Blaenau Gwent.
Blaenau Gwent again records the third lowest number of new cases in Wales while Caerphilly records the fourth highest.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Anglesey - 58
- Blaenau Gwent - 37
- Bridgend - 106
- Caerphilly - 128
- Cardiff - 278
- Carmarthenshire - 100
- Ceredigion - 35
- Conwy - 54
- Denbighshire - 78
- Flintshire - 106
- Gwynedd - 75
- Merthyr Tydfil - 31
- Monmouthshire - 57
- Neath Port Talbot - 85
- Newport - 120
- Pembrokeshire - 67
- Powys - 47
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 130
- Swansea - 148
- Torfaen - 71
- Vale of Glamorgan - 118
- Wrexham - 90
