A CAERPHILLY scout group has been left devastated after vandals repeatedly struck at their headquarters - meaning they are unable to hold meetings.

The 1st Sirhowy Valley Scout Group – who were due to be filmed this week for The One Show – are the first scout group in Wales to open the Squirrels section for four and five-year-olds.

But their hut has been repeatedly targeted by vandals, with the most recent incidents over the weekend amounting to the ninth and tenth times they have been hit in the past two years.

Elizabeth O’Malley, assistant district commissioner for Beavers, said: “We are the first scout group in Wales that opened Squirrels.

"This week, we are due to be filmed ready for The One Show to showcase our success story in January, at this moment in time this might not happen due to the sheer mindless act of vandalism on our hut.”

Ms O’Malley said that during the early hours of Friday, December 3, the hut in Pontllanfraith was broken into and security lights and cameras were damaged and items including camping lanterns and portable cookers were stolen.

She said: “During the early hours of Friday morning, we were yet again the victim of break in and vandalism. This is the ninth incident in two years.

“Due to our location, it makes us a target as we are semi-secluded. Unfortunately, we now have to meet the cost of replacing the security lights on the rear of the building and the cameras they have damaged, along with the stolen items. We have made a decision to set up a Go Fund Me page to try and offset some of these costs.”

On Sunday, group scout leader Gareth Haywood and helpers replaced outside lights and secured the shed to allow meetings with the 100+ young people aged between four and 14 to take place throughout the week.

But at some point between Sunday night and Monday morning, another act of vandalism took place, with the lighting and cameras being ripped down – less than a day after being replaced.

“To say we are devastated is an understatement,” said Ms O’Malley. “We have had to cancel our meetings with our two Beaver colonies tonight (Monday) as the way they have ripped the lights meant the hall has no electrical supply and so we are unable to use the building.

“We cannot afford to spend money in order for mindless people to destroy our work. Our hall is also used by other groups within the community to run Taekwondo club and many families hire the hall for events and parties.”

You can view the fundraising page here. https://gofund.me/2b557a67

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We're investigating a report of a break-in in Tram Road, Pontllanfraith.

"Officers were called to the scout hut after it was reportedly entered by an unknown person at some point after 2.15am on Friday, December 3.

"Several items were taken from a shed next to the hut, including camping lights and camping stoves, while damage was also allegedly caused to the building.

"Enquiries are ongoing at this time and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2100422719.