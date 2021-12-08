A SECURITY officer was caught with hundreds of child sex abuse images on his computer after police raided his home.

Paedophile Kevin Taylor had one involving a victim aged as young as four, Newport Crown Court heard.

Lowri Wynn Morgan, prosecuting, said a search warrant was executed at the 58-year-old defendant’s home in Brynmawr in the summer of 2020.

Officers seized 27 electronic devices and found child abuse films and pictures on a computer.

There were 336 in total, with 132 moving and four stills of category A images.

Category A images depict the most serious kind of child sex abuse.

There were 101 moving and two category B images; and 72 moving and 25 images of category C images.

Miss Wynn Morgan said: “The defendant told the police, ‘I’m disgusted that I have done that.’

“He told them he didn’t have any sexual interest or attraction to children."

She added: “There was no evidence of creation or distribution.”

Taylor, of Bailey Street, admitted three counts of possession of indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of a child.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to the possession of an extreme pornographic image involving a woman and a dog.

The offences were committed on July 7, 2020.

He was a man of previous good character with no convictions, cautions or reprimands recorded against him.

Before Taylor’s barrister Jeffrey Jones started mitigating, the judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC told him: “You client requires help rather than a relatively short term of imprisonment.”

Mr Jones told him that the defendant was in a difficult financial position.

He said: “He has lost his job. He was sacked because of this.

“The defendant has not received any benefits and has £30 left in his bank account.”

Mr Jones said Taylor had deleted the indecent images before the police raid and would have needed specialist software to recover them.

His lawyer asked the court to take into account the early guilty pleas and his client’s previous good character.

Recorder Bull told the defendant: “These offences involve real children who are being abused, they are not actors pretending to be abused.

“They are real children being abused in the most horrible circumstances by people who are preying on them.

“There is the terrible exploitation of children who are trafficked into prostitution ruining their lives.”

Taylor was sentenced to a two-year community order.

He must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant must register as a sex offender for five years and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2026.

Taylor will have to pay a £95 victim surcharge at the rate of £10 a month.