THREE drivers from Blaenau Gwent had their cases heard in courts outside Gwent last week.

The drivers were charged with speeding, driving without insurance, and refusing to identify the driver of a car which had been alleged to have been involved in an offence.

The offences took place in Bridgend and Radyr and the cases were all heard in Cardiff.

BRADLEY TYRON WILLIAMS, 37, of South Bank in Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, has avoided being banned from the roads after being caught driving with no insurance.

Williams was caught driving on Ty-Nant Road in Radyr on August 8.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £520 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 30.

He was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £52 surcharge, and was handed six points on his licence.

Williams avoided a driving ban for accumulating too many points on his licence following mitigation that he would lose his employment as a driver and then be unable to financially support his child. It was added that this would have an adverse effect on his mental health, as he suffers from PTSD as a result of his service in the armed forces.

LEE DAVID JOHN SHEPHERD, 45, of Part Street in Blaina, was caught doing 42mph in a 30mph zone in Bridgend.

Shepherd was caught by a manned speed camera on the B4622 Broadlands Estate on April 22.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 29.

He was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and was handed four points on his licence.

KEIREN JONES, 30, of Victoria Avenue in Victoria, Ebbw Vale, has been ordered to pay more than £800 after refusing to identify the driver of a car which is alleged to have broken the law.

Jones was questioned by officers on July 5 about an incident where a Honda Accord was alleged to have failed to follow an instruction from a traffic signs on the A4061 Rotary International Way in Bridgend on May 28.

A charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the Single Justice Procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 29.

Jones was fined £660, ordered to pay £90 in costs, and a £66 surcharge, and also had six points added to his licence.