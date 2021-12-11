FIVE drivers from Torfaen and Monmouthshire have had their cases heard in courts outside of Gwent for motoring offences.

The five men were in court for speeding, driving without a licence and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle which was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

These cases were heard in Cardiff, Llanelli, Swansea and Bodmin.

DAVID ALEXANDER THOMAS, 39, of Thomas Hill Close in Llanfoist, has been ordered to pay more than £500 after being caught doing 48mph in a 30mph zone.

Thomas was caught speeding in a Fiat Fiorino van on the A40 at Glangrwyney on July 16.

The offence was proven using the Single Justice Procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Thursday, December 2.

He was fined £440, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £44 surcharge.

Thomas had five points added to his licence, and has been disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

DAVID PRICE, 23, of Blodwen Road in New Inn, was caught driving without a licence,

Price was caught on the Heads of the Valleys Road at Pant on January 5, 2018.

Having previously pleaded not guilty, Price admitted the offence on Monday, November 29.

He was fined £186 at Swansea Magistrates' Court, and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £120. Price was also ordered to pay costs of £100.

CRAIG PARVIZ MEHRJOU, 36, of Barnets in Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was caught speeding in Devon.

Mehrjou was clocked at more than 70mph on the M5 at Hele, near Exeter, by a manned speed camera on June 6.

He was fined £565 at Bodmin Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 29.

Mehrjou must also pay £90 in costs and a £56 surcharge. He also had six points added to his licence.

ROBERT IAN PHILLIPS, 44, of The Courtlands in Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, has been fined after admitting speeding on a 30mph road in Cardiff.

Phillips was caught doing 36mph in a Volkswagen Touareg on Newport Road in Cardiff – at the junction with Rover Way – on January 28.

He was fined £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, December 1, and ordered to pay £110 and a £34 surcharge. Phillips also had three points added to his licence.

MARC SHAVE, 43, of Commercial Street in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, has been ordered to pay more than £800 after refusing to identify the driver of a van which is alleged to have been guilty of a motoring offence.

Shave was questioned by officers on July 2 about an incident where a Ford Transit was alleged to have been caught speeding – doing 35mph in a 30mph on Newport Road in Cardiff on June 1.

A charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the Single Justice Procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, December 1.

Shave was fined £660, ordered to pay £90 in costs, and a £66 surcharge, and also had six points added to his licence.