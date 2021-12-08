RESIDENTS living in a Newport tower block say they’re “totally fed up” with the amount of pigeon droppings on their balconies, and have accused Newport City Homes of "ignoring" repeated calls for netting to be installed.

Greenwood tower block in St Julians has been without pigeon netting since 2013 – when cladding work on the building was carried out.

Since then, pigeons have become a nuisance for those living in the block – with some complaining of droppings that are inches deep on their balconies. Others have also found nests on their balconies.

Pigeons regularly sit on the balconies of the tower block and leave behind their droppings.

Lindsey Hayes, who lives in the block, said: “Our balconies are outside our bedroom, and we have a door in our lounge that opens onto our balcony. The fouling has meant that both could not be opened during the summer for health and safety reasons.

“Many residents have been unable to set foot on their balconies for years. There are elderly residents living in the block who suffer from breathing problems including COPD and Emphysema, which means that they are at particular risk from the fouling.

“We’ve had Environmental Health brought in to clean some balconies and some residents have taken it upon themselves to fit their own netting, which may or may not be fire retardant.”

Pigeons were also laying eggs on this seventh floor balcony.

Ms Hayes reached out to Newport East MS John Griffiths in March to ask for support to get Newport City Homes to install netting on the building. About a month later, Newport City Homes responded to Mr Griffiths’ office saying there had been a delay in the works and that the netting would be installed in the coming months.

By the end of June, residents were still none the wiser about when the netting would be installed. They once again contacted Mr Griffiths’ office to ask for an update from Newport City Homes who said work should begin in August – but this never happened.

Residents still did not hear from Newport City Homes, so Ms Hayes contacted Mr Griffiths’ office for a third time in October. This time, Newport City Homes said work would begin on the netting in late November and would take around seven months to complete.

Pigeon droppings on a balcony on the seventh floor.

“November has been and gone and we still haven’t had any update whatsoever from Newport City Homes on when the work is actually going to begin," she said.

One resident living on the seventh floor said the amount of pigeon droppings on their balcony was “absolutely shocking”.

“I had been in hospital for a year and when I came back, the balcony was in a complete state," he said. "The pigeons had even laid eggs too.

"They wake a lot of us up in the morning which is frustrating.

“I have mobility problems so I’m not able to clear it all up. Newport City Homes have really dragged their heels with this and need to get something sorted.”

Sonia Furzland, executive director of property and place at Newport City Homes said: “Next month, we’ll be installing bird netting, renewing balcony floor covering and altering downpipes at Greenwood.

“Keeping customers safe in their homes is our number one priority, so we’ve had to make sure any materials we use comply with strict fire safety regulations. To do this, we’ve worked with an independent fire safety consultant who’s helped us identify what we need to do to reduce pigeon waste on balconies at our three tower blocks across the city.

“We’ll be writing to customers in these blocks within the next few weeks to tell them of our plan and we’re happy to answer any questions they may have.”