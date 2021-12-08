GWENT is being urged to ‘Sparkle for Sparkle’ this December – to help raise funds to support children with disabilities and developmental difficulties.

Sparkle, the Gwent children’s charity which works with Serennu Children’s Centre in Newport, Nevill Hall Children’s Centre in Abergavenny and Caerphilly Children’s Centre, wants people to get sparkly on Friday, December 17.

The charity wants as many people to get involved as possible – whether paying £1 to wear a sparkly outfit to school or work for the day, or making and selling cupcakes covered in edible glitter, holding a sparkly party – however people want to get involved.

Sparkle staff will also be holding their own event and are asking people to share their Sparkle for Sparkle fundraiser on social media using the #Sparkle4Sparkle and #ChristmasSparkle hashtags.

Nicole Garnon, Sparkle trustee, said: “The pandemic has hit our fundraising really hard, but we are determined to maintain the fantastic services we provide for so many disabled children and young people, and their families across the whole of Gwent.

“Please get involved. Every donation, no matter how small, helps the staff continue to provide invaluable support for so many young people and their families.”

The pandemic has put Sparkle, like many charities, under financial pressure as fundraising activities were put on hold due to the restrictions in place.

Sparkle supports almost 200 children and young people a week by providing activities including youth, play and after school clubs. The charity’s family liaison officers also provide hundreds of families with advice and support and enjoy activities including family swims and cinema screenings.

You can donate the money raised through your Sparkle for Sparkle event via Sparkle’s Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/sparkleforsparklethischristmas

If you have any questions about fundraising for Sparkle, contact them on fundraising@sparkleappeal.org

