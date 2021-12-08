DISCUSSIONS are ongoing over proposals for a bus service linking Caerphilly directly to the Grange University Hospital.

Since the hospital opened in November last year, there has been no direct service for Caerphilly residents, who instead have had to travel via Newport.

In August, the health board said it had “no plans” to set up such a link.

Speaking at the time, Hefin David, Senedd Member for Caerphilly, said it was “very important” that the hospital could be accessed via public transport.

But last month, first minister Mark Drakeford said he was “very well aware” of the public transport link issues between Caerphilly and the Grange, and added that a new bus link would be introduced “early in 2022”.

“The Welsh Government is working actively with Transport for Wales and the local authorities to introduce a new bus link to the hospital that will go from Pontypool, Newbridge, Blackwood, Ystrad Mynach and Nelson,” he said in response to a question from South Wales East MS Peredur Owen Griffiths.

“The plan is for it to be introduced early in 2022 and to operate it on a basis that will allow us to learn the lessons from that introduction and then to see what else might be necessary to make sure that there are good and reliable public transport links to the Grange.”

However, Transport for Wales said the link was only a proposal, and that there were still “a number of matters to work through” to establish the service.

“The proposal is subject to further development and engagement – including with the relevant local authorities and operators – and there are a number of matters to work through in order to develop the service,” a Transport for Wales spokesperson said.

Following the latest update from Transport for Wales, Mr David said: “I have been working for some months with the Welsh Government, local authorities and Transport for Wales on this issue.

“I am very keen to see it to fruition and will continue to work towards that, as suggested by the first minister earlier this year.”