SHOPS on Nevill Street in Abergavenny have designed their own wooden reindeers to form a trail through the town, encouraging people to shop local this Christmas.

The Step Into Nevill Street campaign has gained the attention of visitors to the town since its launch last week.

The Nevill Street reindeers. (Picture: Monmouthshire Council)

The campaign has been arranged by Chris Jones, a local Place Practitioner with 30 years’ experience in town centre development and rural development programmes in towns and communities.

All local businesses played a key role in designing and distributing the handcrafted reindeer and promoting the trail through social media.

Each trader has designed their own reindeer, which represents the local products they sell. This includes creations from Cooks Galley, which shows a reindeer wearing a chef’s apron on - representing their locally made kitchenware and utensils - and the Wool Croft showcasing a reindeer with a festively knitted Christmas jumper.

The reindeer designed by Cooks Gallery. (Picture: Monmouthshire Council)

As part of the campaign, shoppers can also be in with a chance of winning vouchers and a festive Christmas hamper made by local businesses by joining the Nevill Street trail. People can earn stamps by visiting the traders along Nevill Street – after five stamps they can enter the free prize draw with winners announced on December 21.

The Mayor of Abergavenny, Tudor Thomas, thanked Chris along with all businesses on Nevill Street for their fantastic work.

Speaking at the launch of the trail, Cllr Thomas said: "It's such a great effort from the shop owners and local businesses along this unique street.

"There is a huge drive to keep towns busy and support independent businesses at this important time of year.

"Our local businesses are the lifeblood of a town like Abergavenny and we need to do all we can to support them.

"I would also encourage families to pop down to take part in the trail as there are some fantastic creations to find and it’s a great way to get everyone into the festive spirit.”

The events on Nevill Street continue throughout December:

Late night shopping on Wednesday, December 8

From midday until 1pm every Wednesday – Friday, Marlows Place is hosting Christmas Craft & Lunch

Food and Live music on Saturday, December 11

Monmouthshire County Council is offering free parking throughout December to encourage people to shop locally.

You can see the Nevill Street trail virtually by following the Facebook page here.