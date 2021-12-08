A GROUP of paddleboarders took to the seas dressed as Santa Claus to raise funds for RNLI Penarth.
South Wales Paddleboarding Club and local surf and paddleboard shop Puravida Boardriders organised the ‘Santa SUP’ morning which took place on Saturday, December 4.
Restaurant The Deck supported the event by providing a lunch and donating all proceeds to the RNLI.
After a tour of the marina, the participants were treated to a visit from Penarth’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat after the crew finished a training exercise.
Jim Brooks-Dowsett, owner of Puravida Boardriders, said: "As watersports enthusiasts we’ve always been big supporters of the RNLI.
"But especially now, with the huge growth in popularity of paddleboarding, we want to support the RNLI’s work keeping people safe and educating people about how to enjoy the water safely.
"It was great to see so many people out enjoying the water on Saturday and helping to raise funds at the same time."
The next fundraising event from South Wales Paddleboarding Club and Puravida Boardriders is a Bavarian Christmas party that will be hosted by The Deck.
The event will be held on Friday, December 10.
There will be a raffle held and all proceeds will go towards the RNLI.
More information can be found here on the Puravida Boardriders website.
