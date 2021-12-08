AS STORM Barra hits the UK, damage caused by the wind could leave you wondering who to call.
Yellow weather warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK, including South Wales.
The storm is expected to continue until at least 6pm on Wednesday, with strong wind and heavy rainfall already ocurring through Tuesday.
Here is who you should contact if you encounter any of these issues with storm damage:
- Fallen tree on a road, not endangering life – Local authority;
- Fallen tree on a road, endangering life – Fire and Rescue Service – call 999;
- Fallen tree on own property, not endangering life – Personal responsibility;
- Fallen tree on own property, endangering life – Fire and Rescue Service – call 999;
- Unsafe structure overhanging a public highway – Fire and Rescue Service – call 999;
- Unsafe structure on own property, not endangering life – Personal responsibility;
- Unsafe structure overhanging own property, endangering life – Fire and Rescue Service – call 999;
- General flooding – Wait for water to subside. See also further advice;
- Flooding with life risk – Fire and Rescue Service – call 999;
- Flooding affecting electrics – Only if safe to do so, isolate electrics. If in any doubt, contact the Fire and Rescue Service on 999.
Local authority phone numbers for Gwent:
- Newport City Council: 01633 656656
- Caerphilly County Borough Council: 01443 815588
- Monmouthshire County Council: 01633 644644
- Torfaen County Borough Council: 01495 762200
- Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council: 01495 311556
