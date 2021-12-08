THE NHS Wales Covid Pass is currently unable to accept results from tests which have been processed in Welsh laboratories as evidence of a negative test, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

The Covid Pass system was introduced in Wales from October 11, meaning all over-18s have to show evidence of either having received two vaccine doses or a negative test to enter nightclubs or large-scale events.

However, test results which have been processed in Public Health Wales laboratories are not being accepted as evidence of a negative test by the Covid Pass system.

READ MORE:

A Welsh Government spokesperson said they were “working on” getting the results displayed on the NHS Wales Covid Pass.

“As well as using the NHS Covid Pass to show they have had both vaccines, people in Wales can provide evidence of a negative lateral flow test to get into venues,” said the spokesperson.

“Around two thirds of PCR tests in Wales are processed via UK laboratories and the Covid Pass also includes tests that were taken at a community testing site or by home test.

“We are working on getting results from Public Health Wales laboratories displayed on the NHS Wales COVID Pass and will be making an announcement shortly.”

The system has a similar issue with people who have been vaccined in Northern Ireland.

Monmouth MP David Davies raised concerns over Covid Passes with health minister Eluned Morgan after several of his constituents who had been vaccinated in Northern Ireland and abroad had reported it difficult to get a Covid Pass in Wales.

In response, Ms Morgan said: “Currently we do not have a mechanism to ingest vaccination data from Northern Ireland into the appropriate systems that will allow data to be surfaced in a Covid Pass.

“We are currently working to develop a solution and hope to have a process very soon.”

In a further reply, Ms Morgan said that Covid Passes in Wales currently showed tests undertaken by NHS England laboratories, and that the Welsh Government is working on getting it to accept tests from NHS Wales laboratories.

“It not only causes implications for residents who would like to use the NHS Covid Pass to travel or work abroad but means those affected are also unable to access Covid Passes that are now legally required in Wales,” said Mr Davies.

“With the Welsh Government refusing to rule out the possibility of extending passes to the hospitality sector over Christmas for entry into pubs and restaurants, it is now absolutely imperative that everyone who has received doses of the vaccine can access this technology to ensure unnecessary restrictions are not placed on people on their home soil through no fault of their own.”

For those whose test results do not appear on their Covid Pass, the Welsh Government said they can show a test result or previous Covid-19 infection notification using an email or text from NHS Wales.