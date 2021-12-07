THE jury trying a schoolteacher accused of raping two women at a Christmas party has been discharged.
Jack Crosse, 31, was on trial after being charged with sexually assaulting two complainants at a gym in Pontypool on December 14, 2019.
The defendant, of Heol Ysgubor, Caerphilly, faced three counts of rape.
The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, discharged the jury which had been trying the case at Cardiff Crown Court for seven days.
Crosse was represented by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by Susan Ferrier.
